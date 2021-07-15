80 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1941
The tentative plans are drawn for the new Indian Creek bridge on Highway 151, with the prospective changes in the railroad underpass to reach Seventh Avenue with more safety. The plans call for a “Y” that will allow motorists from the west to go either the Sixth Avenue or Seventh Avenue way. The new bridge calls for a 52 foot wide roadway, with a five-foot concrete foot-walk on either side.
Responding to the request of residents of east Seventh Avenue for the city to do something to check the speed of the cars coming into the city, the Marion city council authorized the mayor to contact the state highway department regarding the placement of a flasher signal at the east city limits on highway 151 and 64.
70 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1951
Arbitration all but cut the props out from under the hot price war in Marion going on at the various gasoline stations. Prices have returned nearly to normal as regular is selling at 24.4 cents and ethyl at 26.4 cents. The Smith Oil Company, who started the gas war, is still 1 ½ cents lower than others at 22.9 and 23.9 for regular and ethyl.
Racing at CeMar Bowl will be held on Sunday nights starting this week according to Don McElhinney, proprietor of the track. Racing times are 7:00 for time trials and 8:15 racing.
Wayne T. Robinson is building a new home at 863 25th Street. The garlow [style building] is a one story, waylite block structure costing an estimated $2,000.
60 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1961
A former Marion man and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Kellams, now living in New York City, were featured in the Picture section of the Des Moines Sunday Register this week. The Kellams both Cornell College graduates, prefer New York to their Iowa homes. Dan, now in military service stationed near New York, received his master’s degree at Columbia University and also has worked there. His wife Doreen, a Council Bluffs native, also works there.
A new sign identifying the five-acre site of the proposed new YMCA building at 10th Avenue and 31st Street, was erected this week.
The Marion Independent school board received half-a-dozen plans for the new high school. The board chose three for further study. The board also discussed site locations. Superintendent Messerli reported that the asking price for the 20 acre novitiate side is $5,000 an acre, too high for consideration, and that the Lucien Clark farm is not for sale, so the athletic field site is the only one available.
50 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1971
Postmaster Bernard Mullaley hosted an open house at the new post office on Sixth Avenue.
C. R. “Dick” Swartzentruber of Rural Route 3, Marion, announced to The Sentinel this week that he will be a candidate for a seat on the Linn-Mar school board this fall. Swartzentruber is executive vice-president with Vigertone Products Co.
40 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1981
Marion American Legion Post 298 and the Legion Auxiliary have elected officers for 1981-82. Steve J. Oakley, 2420 10th Avenue, has been elected commander of Marion Post 298; Ronald Allard, first vice commander; Robert Hackert, second vice commander; Gilbert Camp, adjutant; Don Hoglund, chaplin, Bob Mann, finance officer; Tony Anthony, sgt-at-arms. Helen Bartlett was elected president of the Auxiliary; Bonn Hackett, first vice president; Nancy Zimmerman, second vice president; Arlene Anthony, treasurer; Marilyn Prouty, secretary; Virginia Oakley, chaplin; Marge Davin, sgt-at-arms.
Lindsay Brown, D.D.S. announced this week the opening of his dental practice in association with Richard J. Hingtgen, D.D.S. at 995 31st Street, Marion.
Car-Mar beauty Salon has recently moved into their new shop at 525 11th Street, Marion.
20 YEARS AGO
July 12, 2001
Farmers State Bank has announced the addition of Dale Monroe to its Marion office. Dale is the new vice president, business development officer.
On June 28, Linn-Mar’s girls softball team downed Xavier in a double header 3-1 and 4-3. In the first game, Liz Adams threw a no-hitter. In the second game, the score was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Sarah Anderson scored from third base on a passed ball to give the Lions the win.