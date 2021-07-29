104 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1917
In giving an account of the late narrow escape from drowning of little Willie Sapp in Indian Creek, Charles Howeler, having plunged in and rescued him, the Marion Register of July 10 says: “This is Mr. Howelers’ fifth experience in rescuing drowning persons from Indian Creek. The other cases, as we remember, were the Misses Ella Griffiths and Bessie Williams, and Frank Humble and Fred Fry, who many years ago, while skating, got onto thin ice and went down into a watery grave if it had not been for the timely assistance of Mr. Howeler. We received part of the above particulars from Mr Louis Hines, the Marion manager of the Crystal Ice Co., all of which has since been verified by Mr. Howeler and the reader can therefore rely on the accuracy of our report. (Mr. Howeler ran the mill on Indian Creek located where the car dealership is on Marion Boulevard, across from McDonald’s.)
70 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1951
The final census figures for the city of Marion have been announced by Melvin Synhorst, Iowa Secretary of the State. The 1950 population of Marion is 5,916, a nearly 1,200 gain from the 4,721 population in 1940.
Roland C. Henderson, Marion contractor, was electrocuted and died Thursday afternoon while working on a sewer project at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his wife Alma and two sons.
Russell E. Haufle, president of Haufle Motor Company at 707 Seventh Avenue, Marion, Today announced his appointment as a Hudson dealer for Cedar Rapids, Marion and vicinity.
The First Presbyterian church of Marion has started a $100,000 campaign to fund the building of a church school and purchase an organ.
60 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1961
After five years of negotiations, the City of Cedar Rapids and Marion have signed an agreement for a multi million dollar sewage treatment system to treat the sewage of both cities.
Announcement of the organization of the M-Y Distributing Co., a wholesale firm, was made this week by the owners, Ralph Young and Dale Miner. The first product to be sold by the firm will be the Living Fall-put Shelters made by the Wonder Building Corp. of Chicago, Leo Hough, former governor of Iowa and head of the Office of Civil Defense is an executive of the company.
50 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1971
An estimated budget of $2,732,917 was announced at the council meeting Monday night for running the city in 1972.
Two new businesses were recognized by the Marion Chamber of Commerce. They are North Star Service Station at 975 S 11th Street, operated by James Stobaugh. And Itco Farm & Home Center, located at 796 11th Street, Bill and Karen Baxter, operators.
40 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1981
Marion’s Brenda Mork was the lone Indian selected on the 1981 all-WaMaC Conference softball first-team.
Linn-Mar had a pair of first team all conference softball players on the East Central Iowa Conference squad. They are Jo Sylvester, a senior infielder and sophomore outfielder Julie Netser.
Marion was among 59 Iowa cities to receive honors in the American Automobile Association 42nd Annual Pedestrian Safety Award.
20 YEARS AGO
July 26, 2001
The Marion City Council approved the carry over of $2100 from FY 00-01 Hotel Motel funds to representatives of the Pucker Street District to submit a grant application to the state Historical Society for the National Register District Nomination Project. The Pucker Street District is the north and south sides of 8th Avenue and the south side of Ninth Avenue, east of 13 Street to 20 Street.