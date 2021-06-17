110 YEARS AGO June 15, 1911 Marion has a new park, which has been christened, “Elza Park” in honor of E. J. Mentzer, is located between the railroad switch track running to te supply yards and Fifth Avenue, between 17th and 18th Street.
70 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1951
Ralph Smith of Aberdeen, S.D., will open a cut rate gasoline station this weekend at 2525 Seventh Avenue, just west of Katz Salvage. Smith is listing regular gasoline at 18.9 and ethyl at 19.9 for the opening three days, Friday, Saturday a, and Sunday. Smith who owns a station in Aberdeen, plans to move his family to Marion. The prices quoted are some six to eight cents below present prices being charged here, and it is possible it could touch off a gas war. There has not been a gas war in Marion since the Coryell station opened up some years ago on Seventh Avenue, near the viaduct.
Four teams for a junior softball league in Marion have been procured. The teams participating this year are Touro’s, Berlin’s, Frasher’s, and Sills’.
60 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1961
All bicycles in Marion must be registered with the police department by Saturday, June 17, Mayor Brewer announced this week. A license will be issued to each bike owner, which will expire May 15, 1963. The machine will be inspected for mechanical defects and Scotch light tape will be put on the bikes.
Startling figures on polio immunization were presented at a meeting of the Linn County of the National Foundation. It was announced that 40 percent of Marion’s immunization. Fifty percent of Marion parents have not received proper polio immunization.
The Marion Independent school district board of education has fired the firm of Durant and Bergquist, Dubuque, to do the architectural work on the proposed new high school building.
50 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1971
Cal Jenkins, head wrestling coach and teacher at Linn-Mar high school, has announced his resignation immediately. Jenkins said he is going into private business soon.
The United Methodist Church in Alburnett was the setting Saturday, June 5, for the wedding of Jean Sloan and Gene Neighbor.
Gayle Messerly, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Messerly of Marion, has been selected as a finalist in the AMerican Abroad program of AFS International and will leave for Istanbul, Turkey, on June 23.
40 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1981
Marion took advantage of 16 walks and seven Linn-Mar errors to score a 26-15, five inning girls softball victory. Chriss Potter led the Indians, going 4-5 at the plate. Lisa Canavan drove in three runs with a single and a home run. Marion had 10 hits in the contest; Linn-Mar four. Julie Nester had a home run for Linn-Mar, and Carol Burke had two hits.
June 14, will be a day of worship and celebration for the people of the Marion Free Methodist Church, 2690 25th Avenue, Marion. At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a service of dedication of the church’s new building will be held. The Marion Free Methodist Church traces its roots back to October, 1878. A building was purchased and moved and placed at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Seventh Street. Services continued there until the late 1960’s when the church doors closed and the building sold. The Methodist Free Church lay dormant until 1977. In 1978, using land donated by Tom McGowan, construction began on the new facility. Much of the work was done by volunteers.
20 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2001
Marion City Council reversed its decision on Whitetail Lodge, putting it out of business before it began. The council reconsidered their decision to accept developer Terry Bjornsen’s letter of intent, turning it down unanimously. The week before, in a vote of 6-1, the council had accepted Bjornsen’s latest letter of intent for plans to build a $39 million, wilderness-themed park at the 151 bypass. The sticking point for the council was Bjornsen wanting to keep all of the hotel-motel seven percent tax, paid by the motel users, for 40 years. The council first agreed to that, but found out that after 39 years, if a new hotel was built then it would go another 40 years. No, said the council, this will not do.