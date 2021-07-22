80 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1941
Marion city authorities are to extend the 25 mile speed limit to a point 250 feet east of 26th Street on Highway 151 and 64. Speeding in that area will have to stop. Some of the worst offenders are local people with prominent connections. The road is being patrolled. Speeding will be stopped.
At least two Marion concerns could not truthfully answer “business as usual” this week. The Boston store and Murray’s exchanged quarters this week. The Odd Fellows owns the corner building and will put in a new front for Murray’s store, and the Boston store is contemplating further improvements in its own new quarters.
Mr. Marek, the new proprietor of the Kit Kat Klub, has sunk the old name beneath a coat of drab paint, and will call the place the Park View Tavern, suggestive of sitting out in front in comfy big chairs and looking the landscape over.
70 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1951
Erwin Lanning is the new commander of the American Legion Post 298 in Marion. J. O. Sheets is first vice-commander; Nathan Bast is second vice-commander; H. R. Livingston, adjutant; Allan McKean, financial officer; Calvin Moore, sergeant-in-arms; H. P. Price, chaplain; John A. Clay, historian.
The Marion city council worked for the good of two evenings and came up with a figure for the 1952 city budget. A figure of $149,440 was decided upon by the council to run the city next year.
Mrs. Minnie Herren, Marion mother whose son Milton Herren had been listed as missing in action by the war department, has received a letter from Cpl. Woodrow Bradley informing her her son was alive and a prisoner of war.
60 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1961
A new 16-lane bowling alley for Marion was announced this week by Henry Katz, president of the Kay & Ess Corp. It will be located on the Kay & Ess property in the east end of town. The 100 x 160 foot building will be located east of May’s Drug store. It will be known as Marion Bowl.
Don Weimer of Cedar Rapids has been appointed assistant cashier of the First National Bank of Marion according to Emery J. Miller, president. Weimer will head up the newly created installment loan division of the bank.
John Kumnick of Sydney, Australia, will be the foreign exchange student in Marion this year. John will spend the coming year with Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Harstad, 1070 Seventh Street.
50 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1971
Joe Greenlief, 36 year old Iowa Electric Light and Power Co. attorney, announced his candidacy for the Linn-Mar school board.
Linn-Mar has named three new head coaches in its athletic program, according to Athletic Director Don Underwood. Robert Thurness has been named varsity wrestling coach and an assistant in track; Robert Stephens will be the girl’s head basketball coach, and Jon Heitz will head the girls varsity track program.
Heavy rains last week caused considerable damage to the main bridge in Oak Shade cemetery, partially washing away half of it. Park’s Director Charles Kremenak said the damage is between $4,000 and $5,000. Water, estimated by Kremenak at 15 feet in the deepest part, washed out.
40 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1981
The Marion Metros captured the Iowa Amateur Softball Association Youth Girl’s 12 and under fastpitch championship last weekend in Des Moines. Outsourcing opponents 31-9, the Metros now advance to the ASA Regional tournament in Kansas City on August 7-9. Members of the team are: Coaches John Begley, Dick Smith, players are: Chris Begley, Becky Smith, Nicki Thompson, Angie Sirowy, Marci Deyo, Jody Ream, Lisa Smith, Shelly Cram, Laura Ballou, Tricia Hop, Kim Hutchins, Karen Begley, Kelly Doherty, and Christy Hamilton.
With only a month before the start of fall drills, Linn-Mar is searching for a new varsity football coach after the resignation of Bill Nash. Nash, 41, who had his teaching load nearly trimmed to a third, said he had accepted a position as manager of the St. Andrews apartment complex in northeast Cedar Rapids.
20 YEARS AGO
July, 19, 2001
The Civil War soldier statue in City Park was vandalized over the weekend. Sometime between last Thursday and Saturday, someone stole the rifle the soldier held between his two hands and balanced on the ground between his feet.