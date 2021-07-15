The driver and sole occupant of an SUV was killed after the vehicle left the road on Hwy. 151.
On Sunday, July 11, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Linn County Deputies and Marion Fire responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on Hwy. 151 near Stone Road.
On arrival, deputies discovered a white 2006 Mercury Mountaineer upside down in the water under a bridge currently under construction. Witnesses reported observing the vehicle eastbound on Hwy. 151 leave the roadway and crash into the water.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was later identified as Lois Winch, 80, of Hopkinton. The crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.