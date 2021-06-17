Eternal gratitude

The 2021 Memorial Day Service at the Marion American Legion Post 298 wasn’t just about the past, it was also about the future. There were the traditional presentations highlighting the sacrifices made by previous generations and the recitation of the Roster of the Fallen from past conflicts, as is expected, but, gathered amongst the 200 or so in the crowd watching on, were those who never knew such wars, in fact, some who, if it wasn’t for great-grandparents, wouldn’t have known someone who served in combat.
As the United States withdraws troops from the Middle East, including Iraq and Afghanistan, this number will dramatically increase, a figure about which many veterans of these and preceding military engagements, are very concerned. Some are worried that the further we get away from the ones who made those sacrifices, the further we get from appreciating the freedoms we as a nation have and that these freedoms do sometimes have to be maintained by pain and suffering, or else they will be lost.
Post 298 commander Dean Abramczak, reflects those concerns as he sees fewer and fewer younger members from the Persian Gulf and Mid Eastern campaigns actively serving in the Post. Due to this age gap, with a lack of mothers and fathers to share stories with the next generation, he believes the best way to assure that the price of freedom is appreciated in the future, is to engage the younger generation directly, both those with military backgrounds and civilians as well.
“I have decided that during my term as Commander, my priority will be community involvement… going in and making a difference,” Abramczak said in an interview after the ceremony. “The younger generation has a different concept of what the military is… we want to drive patriotism.”
One way the Post is reaching out to them is through scholarships. During Monday’s service, three college scholarships financed by the Post were handed out to students from throughout Linn County. Each recipient received a certificate awarding them anywhere from $1,000 to $1,800 dollars toward their higher education.
Olivia Schneider, who had graduated only a week before from the Linn Mar Community School District, was thrilled, so much so she had even prepared a speech in which she expressed gratitude to all members of the Post for assisting her in her eventual career in public service.
Schneider had learned about the scholarship through Rosemary O’Hara, 20 years a veteran of the Army, who had been a family friend for nearly two decades. O’Hara, a member of Post 298, was also in the audience for the presentation of the award.
“I’m so proud of her, she’s been a classmate of my son since kindergarten,” O’Hara beamed as Schneider held the certificate high for all to see, “but it’s not about me, it’s about her.”
Schneider was equally as elated, nonetheless also gave credit to O’Hara.
“I am glad she told me about it,” added Schneider, “it gives me more appreciation for our country and how privileged I am.”
Damien Foster, a second recipient, felt the same way about his own fortune. His grandfather, Harry Foster, had served in the Marine Corps from 1974 to 1980 and then as a quartermaster in the Army until 2015. It was at his suggestion that Damien applied for the grant.
“I really don’t think I would have gotten this scholarship without him,” Damien said. “I’m very glad I filled it out.”
“He is a go-getter,” Harry said. “I brought him the paperwork, it helps draw attention to the sacrifices of the past so less people have to make that kind of sacrifice in the future.”
That’s a perspective Abramczak is aiming for as well.
“I feel so honored to be able to be involved in these scholarships, the caliber of students is incredible,” Abramczak said. “We need more people of the younger generation, the more we do this, the more we know the future of our country is in good hands.”
Also in attendance of the ceremony were Carter Patterson, 9, and his brother, Devin, 8. They stood solemnly at attention as the Post 298 Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute, then walked over to the Veterans Monument on Post grounds with their mother, Tera. Her two sons examined the names on the wall very closely as their mother explained why they were there that day.
“We come every year, we don’t know anybody in this Legion, but it’s very important to pay our respects,” she explained.
The lesson, and Abramczak’s plan to reach out to the community and an audience that might otherwise not know what they do, seems to be working.
“They gave us freedom even though they didn’t know us,” Carter said, “I want to honor our country and the people who have served.”