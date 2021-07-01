The Feeding Lunches to Youth (FLY) program will be providing sack lunches to any child this summer, from June 7th through August 20th. No registration is required. Lunches will be available for pick up Monday through Friday from 12:00 to 12:30 PM. The FLY program is sponsored by the Marion First United Methodist Church. Contact them directly with questions at 377-4856.
Pick up locations in Cedar Rapids are:
Bowman Woods Elementary — 151 Boyson Rd NE
Valley View Apartments – 635 Ashton Place NE
Pick up locations in Marion are:
Chapel Ridge Apartment – 1 Chapelridge Circle
Eagle Ridge Mobile Home Park – 1285 Red Fox Way
Lindale Manor Mobile Home Park — 400 Lindale Dr
Marion Village Mobile Home Park – 700 35th Street
Marion Youth Center — 440 S 15th St.
Novak Elementary — 401 29th Avenue
Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park – 6201 Hennessey Parkway
Vernon Middle School, 1350 4th Avenue
Wilkins Elementary — 2127 27th Street
The lunches are prepared and delivered each day out of the Marion Methodist Church by volunteers.
FLY is supported by seven congregations, two volunteering corporations, and several financial supporters. Congregational Partners are Marion Christian, Christ Community United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian, Echo Hill, St. Joseph Catholic, New Life, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and volunteers from a variety of other congregations.