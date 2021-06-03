During its annual organizational meeting held in April, the FSB Board of Directors approved the following promotions:
David W. Jontz has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at FSB. Jontz has been with FSB for 5 years.
Dorothy M. Moulds has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She began her career with FSB in 1983.
Michael S. Hodson has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lending in the bank’s Marion office. He has been with FSB for 4 years.
Angela M. Lampe has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lending. She joined FSB in 2015 and works out of the bank’s Van Buren Village office.
Joan M. McVay has been promoted to Vice President and Branch Manager for FSB’s main bank in Marion as well as its Collins Road Square office. She began her career as a Personal Banker in 1996.
Russell A. Smith, Jr. has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lending. He has been with FSB for 19 years.
Lisa M. Martino, Hiawatha Office Branch Manager, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Martino joined FSB in 2017 as a Personal Banker.
Heather J. Bottelman, Commercial Lender, was appointed an Officer at FSB. She is the newest addition to the commercial lending team and works in the main bank in Marion.
Linda M. Meis has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Lending. Meis has offices in both Marion and Hiawatha and has been with FSB for 4 years.
FSB has seven locations including its main office in Marion.