The City of Marion is pleased to announce the return of Fireworks & Fireflies in 2021. This free event will take place at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Although the event is typically scheduled in July, organizers decided to move the event to September to accommodate a larger crowd and help kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend. Future fireworks events are anticipated to take place in July.
Organizers are pleased to welcome Hanna Plumbing & Heating, Inc. as the event’s presenting sponsor.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Coolers are permitted. Additional details will be made available at www.cityofmarion.org/fireworks as the event date nears.
Current protocols and safety information can be found at www.cityofmarion.org/COVID-19response.
Questions may be directed to City of Marion event coordinator Jessica Carney at jcarney@cityofmarion.org.