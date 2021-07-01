Fireworks usage in Marion and unincorporated Linn County

As Independence Day approaches, please be aware of the Marion rules surrounding the purchase and use of consumer grade fireworks.
Fireworks may be purchased and used only by persons 18 years of age or older.
The use of consumer fireworks is allowed within Marion city limits on the following dates/times:
July 4 Noon — 11 p.m.
Dec. 31/ Jan. 1 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Fireworks may be used only with property owner permission.
Fireworks may NOT be used in public parks. Any other dates and times are authorized by permit only.
To report fireworks usage outside of these parameters, call the Marion Police Department’s non-emergency line at 319-377-1511.
Learn more at www.cityofmarion.org.
In unincorporated Linn County areas, fireworks are allowed only during the following timeframes:
· July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
· Dec. 31 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day (January 1)
Consumer fireworks may only be used on property owned by the person or persons using the fireworks or with property owner permission. Please see Linn County’s fireworks resolution for a definition of consumer fireworks.
The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed this resolution in 2019 in response to requests from rural residents. Each city in Linn County has its own rules governing the use of consumer fireworks within its city limits. Please celebrate the Fourth of July safely and responsibly and respect your neighbors.
The Marion fire chief, Deb Krebill, reminds the public of the following safety tips:
Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks without adult supervision.
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place, out of reach of children.
Use a clear, open area, and keep the audience a safe distance from the shooting site.
Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks device.
Only purchase and light 1.4 G consumer fireworks (i.e. bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers).
Only light one firework item at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.
Never hold the firework when lighting it.
Have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose, or bucket of water nearby.
Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators 20 feet away and where the wind is blowing away from them.
Stay at least 20 feet away from all structures. Never smoke or drink alcoholic beverages while handling fireworks. Never aim, point or throw fireworks at another person.
Sparklers burn at extremely hot temperatures from 1,200 to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Glow sticks make an excellent, safer alternative to sparklers, especially for young children.