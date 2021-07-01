Heavy rains brought flash flooding to Marion Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, causing issues for many residents.
In response to the water damage citizens may have, the City of Marion’s Public Services Department will collect bulky items for those impacted. This service is being offered free of charge. The debris should be placed between the sidewalk and curb for collection.
Any items that sustained water damage due to flooding will be collected, except for toxic/hazardous materials, propane tanks, auto parts, concrete and roofing materials.
To schedule a pick-up, residents must call the Public Services Department at 319-377-6367, between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The department anticipates performing collections until July 9.
Any additional questions may be directed to the Public Services Department at 319-377-6367.
In addition, the City of Marion’s Building Services Division would like to remind residents with flooding to have their electrical wiring inspected by a professional.
According to the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), electrical wiring that has been submersed can develop corrosion and is at risk of starting fires.
“Almost all electrical wiring installed inside the home is not rated to be wet,” said Marion building official Gary Hansen. “In situations where flooding or flash flooding occurs, it is imperative that flooded electrical circuits or submerged furnaces or electrical appliances are replaced.”
Homeowners without a basic understanding of electrical wiring are urged to hire a qualified electrical contractor who will be responsible for pulling the permit and for the work being completed.
Inspectors within the Building Services Division are available to answer questions or provide more information at 319-743-6330.