[Editor’s note: This article is a reprint from the The Marion Sentinel, in 1951 and reflects memories from circa 1881.]
All towns change greatly over a period of years, Marion included. Old timers love to recall this city as it looked many, many years ago. These older people remember Marion as the county seat of Linn County, the days of the horse and buggy, the several great fires, the Marion Inter-State fair and horse races at the fairgrounds.
What will we remember 70 years from now, as F. V. Winsor, Sequim, Washl, recalls this city back in the 70’s and 80’s. We will, if the atomic bomb hasn’t destroyed civilization, remember the city taking over the water company, the great snow storms of 1951, and instead of horse racing, which no longer stands out as a major factor in the entertainment circle, we will think back on the sensational basketball team that for several years placed Marion as one of the powerhouses in state prep cage ranks.
Windsor, in a letter recently written to Fred Scultz of this city, depicted Marion as he saw it 70 years ago. He entitled it “Marion the Beautiful.”
This article is reminiscent of the Marion of some 70 years ago. The writer was born in Marion in 1868 and lived here for 40 years. Since that time he has made many enjoyable trips to his old “Home town.”
Very few persons outside the city engineer, perhaps, do not know that Marion lies on about the highest tract of land in Linn county, and that Congregational church of this city lies on the highest lot in Marion.
Perhaps local citizens, young and old, might be helped to appreciate their blessings more if some comparison was made with the blessings they enjoy now and what their forefathers had to put up with 70 years ago.
“Do you remember” when there were no telephones? All communications were by word of mouth, the written page or by telegraph. “Do you remember” when there were just a few electric lights on Main streets, or Seventh Avenue as it is now called? There were old fashioned kerosene lamps and candles for artificial lights. And there was no waterworks.
Your water supply was either from a natural spring, a dregged well, a cistern or out of a river and creek.
NO PAVING
“Do you remember” when there were no graveled, macadamized or paved roads in the county/ Most of the buildings were still wood in construction. All sidewalks were made of wood, and what a highway they made for big grey rats to travel under all over town. There were a few brick walks. When the frost coming out of the ground Main street was a mass of black mud cut to pieces with deep ruts.
All the farmers north and east of the city traded here, as this was the county seat. Suppose we visualize a word picture of Marion in the 70’s and 80’s, on a busy Saturday morning when the temperature is down where it was much of this past winter.
Marion’s city scales were located in the middle of the block on Seventh Avenue north of city park. The town pump and watering troughs are located at the northeast corner of the park. A hitching rail extends the full length of the park on both the east and west sides. By 10:00 a.m. there would be a long line of farmers with wagon or bob sled loads of different kinds of farm produce consisting of loads of hay, wheat, oats, corn and live hogs. Also many loads of butchered and frozen hogs, all waiting their turn for members only, a Mr. McAfee as the grain buyer and a Mr. Johnson and Jen Lake as the hog buyers in those early days. The dressed frozen hogs were mostly shipped to Chicago or Cedar Rapids, depending up on market prices.
The writer has seen both the east and west sides of city park’s hitching rail full of teams, most of them blanketed, for this was even before the days of the drive-in feed barn.
LITTLE FURNACE HEAT
Very few houses had furnace heat. Neither was there any soft coal heaters. There was a few base-burner hand coal stoves with a magazine of coal on top. These stoves had a roll of isinglass doors all around the fire pot. They were good heaters and clean compared to the larger wood heaters.
A little later soft-coal stoves came on the market. Pennsylvania soft coal was the first of its kind to be used. Finally coal from Illinois and later Iowa was used. The Iowa coal came from Mystic and Ottumwa.
All the stores had one or more large wood heater where the women and children warmed themselves after a cold ride of perhaps 15 to 25 miles. Those were the days when all farmers had buffalo roles and buffalo overcoats.
Many farmers were civil war veterans, and still wore their light blue army overcoats with capes. Yes, they were, in one sense, the good old days.
The Sentinel reporter wonders if any from our present day will be able to describe todays happenings 70 years from now as well as Mr. Windsor has depicted life 70 years ago.