Be Well Marion and Marion Parks and Recreation are again teaming up with area yoga and fitness instructors to offer free outdoor yoga classes surrounded by nature.
Classes will be held every Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. in June, July and August at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater for the Performing Arts at Lowe Park, 4500 N 10th Street.
All ages are welcome. Participants are asked to follow social distancing protocols and stay six feet apart if not with a family member. The stage area will be reserved for the instructor. The building will be closed.
Advance registration is not required, but participants are asked to print/sign a waiver and bring it to the session in order to participate. It can be downloaded at www.cityofmarion.org. Additional copies will be available on-site.
Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel and water bottle.
Weather cancellations will be announced via the Sunrise Yoga – Lowe Park Facebook page.