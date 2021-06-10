FSB Investments Services, a division of Farmers State Bank, has moved into
their new office located at 880 13th Street, Marion, adjacent to FSB’s main bank.
FSB purchased the 1,800 square foot building in Sept. 2019, and worked
with Abode Construction to convert the former dental practice to a stand-alone
office for FSB’s investment division. Construction began in Jan. 2020 and a
ribbon cutting event was held on Friday, June 18.
FSB is Linn County’s largest family-owned financial institution with current assets
exceeding $1 billion. FSB has seven locations including its main facility in Marion, along with offices at Collins Road Square, Edgewood Plaza Mall, Van Buren Village, Hiawatha, Alburnett, and Tiffin.
For further information, please contact Lynn Ciha at 319-730-6893.