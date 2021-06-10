Giacoletto Foundation Supports MISD STEM Education

The Giacoletto Foundation awarded Marion Independent School Foundation and Alumni Association a grant for $8,225 to purchase science lab materials for Marion High School.
The new equipment includes nine varieties of probes and sensors that allows students to collect data in real-time during labs. That data immediately feeds to an application on their district-issued Chromebooks.
Since the grant was awarded in April, the probes and sensors have been used in Chemistry, Physics and Field Biology. The lab equipment will eventually be used across nine different science courses, both general and advanced, for students in grades 9-12.
“This technology allows students to partake in many labs and hands-on activities which are essential to their learning,” shared Greg Semler, Marion High School principal.
Dedicated to lifelong learning, John and Lawrence Giacoletto both achieved great success in their academic and professional careers. The Giacoletto brothers had bachelor’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and earned over two dozen patents over the course of their careers. John Giacoletto worked locally for what was then the Collins Radio Company. The Giacoletto Foundation seeks to honor their memory by providing funds to government and not-for-profit organizations which support higher education and lifelong learning.