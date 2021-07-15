Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg, an inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center, was found unresponsive on Saturday, July 10, at approximately 3:58 a.m. While performing a routine cell check, correctional center staff found him unresponsive in a dormitory style cellblock. Fulton was believed to have hung himself.
He had been in custody since February 19. He was being confined as a hold for the US Marshals Service.
Linn County Correctional staff immediately started performing lifesaving measures, including CPR. Area Ambulance personnel arrived within minutes and provided advanced medical care. Fulton was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 5 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation and the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.