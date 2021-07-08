Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach of Linn County hired a new county director, Hailee Sandberg, June 21. She began her role last week providing support to 4-H activities at the Linn County Fair.
“Hailee brings over 20 years of leadership in nonprofit management and leadership with experience providing support to both urban and rural residents and partners,” said RaeAnn Gordon, ISU Extension and Outreach regional director, region 11. “We are excited to welcome Hailee to our team as we continue to provide needed educational opportunities to Linn County and the region.”
Under the direction of the Linn County Ag Extension Council, Sandberg will work to carry out the Land Grant Mission of ISU Extension and Outreach. Sandberg will provide leadership to staff and oversee the delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of the area. She will implement a county plan of work that focuses on stakeholder education and engagement.
Sandberg most recently worked as the regional director for Let Me Run, Inc. Before that, she provided leadership for the Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mount Mercy University. Sandberg brings to her role 20 years of experience crop farming (along with her husband Mark) in Linn and Buchanan counties on nearly 2000 acres. She and Mark Sandberg also jointly manage business operations of a small bulk-commodities ag trucking company.
The Linn County office of Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach is a cooperative partnership between ISU, Linn County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that was established in 1915. It uses research-based information to address the signature issues of agriculture and natural resources, including the Master Gardener program; 4-H youth development; families and healthy living; and community and economic development.
The Linn County office has a nine-member elected extension council responsible for supporting ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level. Learn more about the Extension in Linn County at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/linn/.