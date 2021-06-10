The Linn County Conservation Department has won the 2021 Loren Horton Community History Award, given by the Iowa State Historical Society, for renaming Squaw Creek Park to Wanatee Park, it was announced Tuesday, May 25. The name was officially changed with the U.S. Board of Geographic Names in March. The park and the creek that runs through it, is located at the junction of Hwys. 13 and 100 in Marion. Its name honors the late Jean Adeline Wanatee (1910-1996). She was born on the Meskwaki Indian Settlement in Tama, as a member of the Wolf Clan. Wanatee and her husband raised seven children on the settlement, while she cultivated her role as a women’s rights activist at both the state and national levels; as a Meskwaki language specialist becoming a resource for the Smithsonian Institute; and was the first woman elected to the Meskwaki Tribal Council, serving two four-year terms. In 1993, she was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.
This award recognizes an individual, group, or organization whose outstanding local history project that increases awareness and participation in Iowa history on a local level. Its namesake represented the State Historical Society of Iowa in many capacities from 1973 until his retirement in 1996.
