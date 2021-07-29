The American Heart Association encourages Linn County to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.
The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is inviting Linn County back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m., Linn County area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Kirkwood Community College to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites participants to walk on the event path or to create a path of their own. From parks and parkways to tucked away trails, participants are invited to Heart Walk at any location that inspires their heart health.
“The past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Tyler Wright, Linn County Heart Walk Director. “The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission.”
To register, visit www.LinnCountyHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join via e-mail or on social media. Those walking on Heart Walk on a path of their own, can follow the festivities through the event hashtag, #CRHeartWalk.
The Linn County Heart Walk is sponsored by CarePro, OB-GYN Associates, Rexco Safelite Auto Glass, Iowa’s News Now, the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Z102.9, and City Revealed Magazine.
The Linn County Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.
The funds raised from the Linn County Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to healthcare access and quality.