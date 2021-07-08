Linn County is in the early stages of a website redesign and invites the public to be part of the process through a short online survey. As part of the update process, it’s important to hear from Linn County residents. Understanding how residents and businesses currently use the website, any challenges they face, and knowing what is working well will help guide decisions for the redesign.
A link to the survey is available at: https://bit.ly/3A9I7Fm and will be open until July 31.
Seeking resident input on the website redesign is part of Linn County’s ongoing effort to increase customer satisfaction.
Linn County’s last website redesign was in 2018-19. In September 2019, Linn County won the first place Savvy Award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) in Overall Website in the 85,000 and up population category for its 2019 website redesign.
Visit Linn County’s website at www.LinnCounty.org.