Show Choir
Linn-Mar’s 10th Street Show Choir collaborated with the Ankeny Centennial Spectrum Show Choir to create their 2020-21 Pandemic Show Choir Film Project. The project was based on Lois Lowry’s novel entitled, The Giver. Visit the following link to watch the film: https://youtu.be/KaU0QpEsEgk
Drama Honors
The following LM students won the 2021 Theatre Awards. Honorees were selected by members of the Linn-Mar Thespian Troupe 680.
• Best Male Lead: Andy Arnold as Wayne Hopkins in Puffs
• Best Female Lead: Haleigh Eakins as Megan Jones in Puffs
• Best Male Supporting Character: Adrian Deal as the Narrator in Puffs and Matthew Tofanelli as Clarence Rareshot in Lead Rings on the Merry-Go-Round
• Best Female Supporting Role: Maddie Nus in #2020
• Best Female Character Role: Isabella Albright as Xavia Jones in Puffs
• Best Male Character Role: Cavan O’Hara as Lancelot T. Terrier in Lead Rings on the Merry- Go-Round
• Best Upcoming Techie: Lily Haas
• Honor Thespians: Cavan O’Hara and Sydney Williams
• Technical Theatre Award: Sydney Williams for donating over 1,000 hours to drama during her high school tenure
OPN Architects Recognition
OPN Architects have been recognized, for its design plans for Boulder Peak Intermediate and Hazel Point Intermediate, by the American Institute of Architects Iowa Chapter with the People’s Choice Award. Each year, to celebrate Architecture Month, AIA Iowa recognizes the role the public plays in architecture by giving the public a chance to reward the designs they love with a People’s Choice Award. Submitted as one project, Hazel Point and Boulder Peak were one of three projects honored during this year’s AIA Iowa spring conference.