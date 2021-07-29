Chase Krug, 2021 Linn-Mar graduate, is a finalist for one of the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards: is one of four remaining students from across the country vying for the FFA American Star in Agribusiness.
The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies by completing a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing. Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an agricultural business, or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.
Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic, and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.
A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category for the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, held in Indianapolis this fall. The four winners will be announced during the convention.
Visit FFA.org/stars for more information about the American Star Awards.