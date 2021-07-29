Local teacher receives Iowa Service Award

Diane Bean, retired Linn-Mar teacher, received the Iowa Service Award from the Iowa Reading Association earlier this summer at a ceremony at Reiman Gardens in Ames. The Iowa Service Award is given for unusual and distinguished service to the Iowa Reading Association. She continues to substitute in the district.
Bean’s teaching career began in the early 1980s as well as her membership to the Eastern Iowa Reading Council. She is a dedicated member of her council and has put much time and energy into promoting the council, serving in several officer positions, arranging speakers, and actively participating in the planning of meetings.
She volunteers to read and judge student entries in the local writing contest each year, as well as organizes and takes care of the needs for the Basket of Books project. Basket of Books puts books in local doctor offices and benefits various communities with over 45 drop off sites.
Involved in the Iowa Reading Association, she has served in multiple capacities, and was instrumental in rewriting the roles of zone directors and regional directors, helping many “newbies” feel comfortable taking a role on the state board.
Bean truly promotes Iowa Reading Association to every educator she meets. Her license plate says “READING,” and her car has made many trips across the state as she desired to be a “face” of Iowa Reading. Many people have embraced her energy and contagious passion for literacy and have joined the Iowa Reading Association.
Upholding the organization’s mission of promoting literacy through leadership, educational programming and legislative endeavors for teachers’ rights, Bean put her heart in the organization. She doesn’t currently serve in the association, she continues to support literacy in her neighborhood and volunteers in literacy activities. Her dedication to the Iowa Reading Association and the students of Iowa is the reason she is being recognized as the 2021 Iowa Service Award winner.