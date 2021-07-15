The newly named Marion YMCA & Community Rec Center, opened in January, has been bustling with families, adults, youths, and children, all staying active and enjoying the new facility.
“The partnership between the YMCA and Marion is so important and has been the reason this facility was made possible, so we wanted the official name of the building to best represent and honor that relationship,” said Bob Carlson, president & CEO of the YMCA.
The City of Marion contributed $7.3M towards the new facility in order to help provide the community with a much-needed recreation and community facility in a more cost-effective way. It was originally part of the Imagine8 process the city conducted in 2009.
The full partnership with the city allowed for a culmination of ideas to come together from the Marion community and YMCA representatives to narrow down an official name of the new facility. The name has now been voted on and approved.
Marion’s mayor, Nick AbouAssaly, also had a large role in the project and naming process.
“The Marion YMCA & Community Rec Center sets a new standard of collaboration for the benefit of our growing community,” he said. “The name reflects the true [connection] between our city, the YMCA, and the role that this spectacular facility will play in the lives of current and future generations of Marion residents.”
The official name will be updated on the building and other organizational materials. Fundraising continues to close the remaining $1.5M gap for the project. Ways to donate to the capital campaign and other information can be found at www.NewMarionYMCA.org. Work is also underway to recognize all donors inside the new facility.