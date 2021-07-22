Marion Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) announced the completion of the first Marion Community Build, a home rehabilitation program of Community Promise. The effort was a partnership together with the City of Marion, Marion Independent School District, Linn-Mar Community School District, and multiple business partners.
In August 2020, Marion Community Build purchased its first single family home located at 330 8th Avenue in Marion. The property had been vacant for 10 years, requiring significant investments through all areas of the home. During the 2020-21 school year, students from Marion and Linn-Mar worked together with teacher Dennis Fleege to learn about framing, siding, roofing, and many carpentry stills.
The property was listed for sale on Friday, July 16. Buyers will need to meet HUD income requirements and qualify to be able to purchase the property. Down payment and closing cost assistance is being provided by the Housing Fund for Linn County and Marion Community Build, LLC. More information on the buyer financing program can be found at www.medcoiowa.org/purchase.
“It has been amazing to watch students learn valuable skills as they renovated this home throughout the past school year,” said MEDCO President Nick Glew. This home will now serve as high quality affordable housing in a neighborhood that does not regularly see new investment.
The program aligns with Community Promise to invest in deteriorating neighborhoods, equip students with hands-on experience in the trades, increase property values, and inspire neighborhoods to reach higher. The program this year had a total of eight students, five from Marion High School and three from Linn-Mar. Proceeds from the sale of the home will be used to purchase the next property to be completed in the 2021-22 school year.
Marion Economic Development Corporation would like to thank these project partners that helped to make the Community Build happen: Suburban Lumber Company, River Ridge Escrow Co., Hanna Plumbing & Heating, Dennis Wacker Electric, ReVosWel Truss & Lumber, Appraisal Associates Company, Soil Concepts Inc., Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC, Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, Culvers Garden Center & Greenhouse, Skogman Realty, Skogman Homes, Delaney Concrete Contractor, Rathje Construction Co., and Star Appliance.