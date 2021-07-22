For three hours a day, two days a week, Marion’s elderly population has a place to go: the new Marion Community Center. Open on Monday and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon at Squaw Creek Baptist Church, 44th Street. The center started operations Monday, July 5.
“We are offering [hot] breakfast, coffee and a fun social atmosphere for our well deserving seniors,” said co-founder Teresa Webster Eadie. “My mom passed away a year ago, and my dad has been a little lost with nowhere to go. My parents were married for more than 50 years. We know other seniors are struggling too like my dad. The Marion Community Center is really needed in our community,”
Her father’s loneliness only became more pronounced when the isolation protocols of COVID-19 kicked in. As restrictions have let up and people can now gather again, Eadie and her partner, Bruce Cummins started exploring options for her father. After a lengthy discussion with Marion’s mayor, Nick AbouAssaly, it was clear the need for a community center was there. Currently supported by a number of sponsors, Eadie hopes the center can eventually register as a 503c3 non-profit organization.
Eadie’s background has prepared her well for this new adventure. A graduate of Marion Independent High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education and recreation. Much of her professional career has been teaching phys ed and coaching. For the last three years, she has worked for the City of Shueyville, which has taught her how a city government works, including about applying for grants. It’s a skill she anticipates using often as the community center grows and expands its programming.
Plans for the Marion Community Center include expanding programming to youth activities with Cummins’ son, Keegan leading camps and coaching throughout the year. They have already established a music scholarship for students at either Marion Independent or Linn-Mar, “in honor of my late husband, Trent John Eadie,” Teresa Webster Eadie said.
“He loved music. He was always playing his keyboard and guitar. We would like to bless someone studying music in his memory,” she said.
The music scholarship will be awarded on March 5, Trent’s birthday. They also plan to set up a second, general scholarship for the youth in this community.
“We have had such a good response from the people we’ve talked to about all of [our plans],” said Eadie. “This community center is my passion. It’s work, but it doesn’t feel like work.”
Being open four days a week and serving lunch are other goals. As Eadie and Cummins have shared their plans with people, they have also developed connections with a grief counselor and a Tai Chi instructor, as well as other agencies that serve the elderly population in the area. Addressing the physical, emotional, and health needs of the community are important to them, so adding activities such as gardening, strengthening and stretching classes, and arts and crafts are also in the plans.
Cummins said, “We are truly blessed to serve our community.”
For more information, please call Bruce at 319-693-6000t, or email btsfam108@gmail.com.