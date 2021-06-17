Marion Heritage Center director to retire

Lynette Brenzel, the executive director of the Marion Heritage Center & Museum, has announced her retirement at the end of August. Brenzel has planned and directed the Marion Historical Society’s operations for the past nine years, including exhibits and programs on former Marion leaders, oldest businesses, the railroads and the Lincoln Highway. In 2019 she collaborated with Rockwell retirees and other local groups to bring the Arthur A. Collins Story to life on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. She served as a regular volunteer for the Granger House and the UI Museum of Natural History before coming to the Marion Heritage Center.
Society president Jay Kacena said, “Replacing Lynette will be difficult. We wish her well in her future endeavors. I know they will be as beneficial for the community as the past nine years."
The Marion Historical Society, Inc. is a membership organization that seeks to preserve and celebrate the history of Marion.
A description of the part-time position can be found at marionheritagecenter.org.