The City of Marion will be hiring Hinson Consulting, LLC., out of Washington, Iowa, to assist in the search for a new city manager after Lon Pluckhahn announced his resignation in June. Pluckhahn’s last day is Aug. 2. The cost of the search is expected to not exceed $21,500.
Kirsten Fisher, human resources director for Marion, solicited bids from two Iowa recruiting companies, Hinson Consulting, LLC. and Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC. out of Ankeny and two out-of-state firms: Ralph Andersen & Associates, Rocklin, Calif. and The Novak Consulting Group, Cincinnati, Ohio. Fisher recommended Hinson Consulting because she believes the firm has the scope to handle the national search Marion is looking for; because Brent Hinson, the owner of the business and his consultants have worked as city managers in the past; and because they understand the needs and culture of a Midwest city.
The consulting firm presented a timeline that will have a new Marion city manager in place before the end of the year. A current city staff member will be appointed as an interim city manager.