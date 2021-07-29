Marion Independent School District (MISD) principals put a positive spin on what they all agreed was the most stressful year in the district’s history
“Despite all the obstacles, we made tremendous gains with the students this year,” said Janelle Brouwer, MISD superintendent. We were in school almost every day, sometimes in a hybrid mode, and excluding the one day we had to close a building for a non-COVID related reason.”
Nicole Harmer, principal at Longfellow Elementary, said faculty and staff surprisingly discovered that virtual school Positive Behavior Intervention & Support (PBIS) assemblies worked better in some ways than the in-person ones did. There was not the chaos and noise of having the kids gathered in the gym. Longfellow was recognized by the Area Education Agency for the virtual assemblies. The school will continue the virtual get togethers, outside of the first, mid-year, and end-of-the-year ones. They also will continue the monthly parental PBIS updates, as parents found them valuable, along with the option of virtual parent/teacher conferences.
Because Chad Zrudsky, Starry Elementary principal, was out ill, Harmer also gave the report from that school. She outlined the enormous progress the students made, at all levels, on their Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) test scores: kindergarten, they went from 62 percent to 70 percent; first graders from 25 percent to 67 percent; and second grade from 54 percent to 75 percent. Harmer also highlighted the continual adjustments to planning and scheduling the Starry staff had to make to support students both academically and socially.
At Francis Marion Intermediate, principal Mike Murphy said the students becoming creative at recess was one of the big successes. Because the kids had to stay together as a class, instead of having the ability to break up into “the athletic group,” “the artsy group,” and “the science group,” those kinds of barriers were broken down and new groups got to know each other. They came up with different games to entertain themselves, and learned “old school” games the teachers taught them. Free breakfasts were a big hit, drawing in five times the number of students, going from 20 kids served to over 100. Donut day proved to be the most popular morning food.
Principal Phil Cochran at Vernon Middle School highlighted the “incredible support from our parents, students, staff, and community. I can’t talk more positively about them. Everybody wanted to help the kids,” he said.
The end-of-the-year, outdoor band concert at Lowe Park “was a great way to get out in the community and out of the gym.” The activity is something the school will continue. He was also excited about the fact that 66 percent of the students met benchmark at reading in the Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) testing, which was higher than the state average of 63 percent.
Even though the global pandemic and derecho forced the Marion High School to change how classes were conducted and how students interacted with everyone around them, principal Greg Semler said those changes were not nearly as disruptive as one might expect.
“We had to tweak and adjust, yes,” he said. “But that’s what Life is about. The energy of the student body didn’t change. We had amazing conversations. Invigorating conversations. Visionary conversations. Life was pretty much normal [in spite of the challenges].” The “Where Are They Going?” an old-school bulletin board was a huge hit. With pictures of all 175 graduating students, each one had a statement about what they want out of their goals, it was a visual reminder of where each individual is headed. The board was located in the guidance counselor’s office, but Semler would like to move it somewhere more visible.
The other significant achievement many seniors made were those who also graduated with a Kirkwood Community College Academy Certification, or from the certified nursing assistant program at Coe College with the ability to walk directly into the job market. Semler gave equal acknowledgment to those who earned college credits at the University of Iowa and Mount Mercy University.
Superintendent Janelle Brouwer summed it up this way: “We certainly had some bumps, but we made progress in spite of it all.”