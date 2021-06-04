The City of Marion is planning a phased reopening of its facilities through the month of June. Facilities will open fully to the public Tuesday, July 6.
Beginning June 7, Marion City Hall and other facilities will open to the public on Mondays and Fridays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks will be required in all facilities for both employees and visitors. Social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place.
Facilities opening on Mondays and Fridays (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) effective June 7:
Marion City Hall (1225 Sixth Ave.)
Marion Fire Station No. 2 (3933 Katz Drive)
Marion Police Headquarters (6315 Hwy. 151)
Facilities resuming normal business hours Monday through Friday (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) effective June 7:
· Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center (4500 N. 10th St.)
· Thomas Park Administrative & Operations Facility (343 Marion Blvd.)
· Marion Public Services Facility (195 35th St.)
Facilities already open:
Marion Public Library (1064 Seventh Ave.)
Marion Public Library Tech Station (5650 Kacena Ave.)
Beginning July 6, any remaining City facilities will return to normal hours of operation. Marion City Hall will be changing its hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. City employees and members of the public visiting City facilities will no longer be required to wear face coverings. In addition, in-person city council meetings will resume in July.
Residents and businesses may continue to conduct city business online, by phone or via email.
Contact information and hours of operation for all city departments is available at www.cityofmarion.org or by calling 319-743-6300.