Scheduled to open in mid-June, the new fire station at 1000 Irish Drive has been pushed back until at least the end of July.
“Shipping delays of appliances and some of the components are the reason,” said fire chief Deb Krebill. “There are also touch-ups that need to be done before we can move in.”
In May, Krebill reported to the Marion City Council that issues with a change in management at Christner Construction, the shortage of building materials due to the pandemic, the contractor being hit hard by COVID, and the significant damage from the Aug. 10 derecho were the primary reasons for the delay. Before that, the discovery of a higher than anticipated water table stalled getting the footers in the ground.
The station’s design is new to the state of Iowa as it incorporates elements of biophilia, defined as “the urge to affiliate with other forms of life.” Krebill became interested in it after Planning and Zoning director Tom Treharne provided books on it and how it can be used to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
“Suicide rates among firefighters and police have been dramatically rising in the last 10 years and biophilia has been implemented to help mitigate that,” Krebill explained. Natural elements and ways to connect to nature will be incorporated all throughout the new station.
When it opens, the new station will become headquarters for the Marion fire department, with a three-story training center with stairs and enough space to hang hoses to dry; a large classroom for book-learning training; mechanical rooms that will serve as a community safe room in the event of a disaster, fortified to withstand F-4 tornadoes; an emergency operations center; and administrative offices.