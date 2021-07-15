The City of Marion has taken the next steps in the search for a new city manager. While the city had a job description for this position, it had not been updated since the current city manager, Lon Pluckhahn, was hired 14 years ago. Both the job and the city have changed since that time. The population has grown from 26,000 to more than 40,000, while the city staff has gone from 170 employees to 235. IT, communications and human resources are all departments that have been added since Pluckhahn became city manager.
Patti Seda Consulting guided city staff, city council, and other key leadership in crafting the more comprehensive job description. That profile is now posted on the following websites: Iowa League of Cities website, the City of Marion, and the International City Manager’s site. The last, Pluckhahn said, has national and international exposure and is the primary location for available city manager positions.
The work Seda did allows for a more expedited timeline for hiring than was originally set up by Hinson Consulting, the recruiting firm hired to conduct the bulk of the search, said city manager Lon Pluckhahn. Seda’s material will now be transitioned to Hinson Consulting.
As applications are being collected, there will be little formal action until the end of July or early August. At that point, the city likely will be in a position to narrow down the number of candidates and begin interviewing. Seda’s firm will come back into the picture to help onboard the new hire.