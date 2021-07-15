The City of Marion has hired a contractor to assist with the large-scale removal of more than 1,000 tree stumps in the right-of-ways resulting from the derecho storm and prior.
The removal process will begin on Monday, July 19, and is expected to be completed no later than Nov. 1, 2022.
Residents are asked to remove any landscape materials they wish to save such as rock, brick, stone block and plastic edging, as well as any ornamental plantings they wish to salvage. Any items left in place at the time of work will be removed and disposed of by the contractor.
The contractor is responsible for underground utility locates for each stump, grinding stumps below the grade in the right-of-way, clean-up of all woody chip debris, backfilling voids within 48 hours and final seeding of the site. Upon completion, each location will be inspected by a member of Marion’s Urban Forestry Division.
Work is expected to begin in the oldest parts of Marion, where trees were of greater maturity. Contractors will move outward from there. Work is required to stop once an inch of snowfall accumulates and will resume in the spring when conditions allow.
A list of Frequently Asked Questions is available at www.cityofmarion.org/UrbanForestry. Questions or concerns may be directed to the city arborist at (319) 447-3580.