Linn County is pleased to announce the Mental Health Access Center has expanded its walk-in hours effective today. Individuals 18 years of age and older who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can walk into the Access Center without an appointment and receive help Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Services Available
Crisis Triage & Counseling (Foundation 2)
Mental Health Evaluations (Abbe Health)
Mental Health Prescriber Appointments (Abbe Health)
Peer Support (Abbe Health)
Crisis Stabilization (Penn Center)
Substance Use Disorder Patient Support
Substance Use Disorder Clinical Support (on-call)
For services after hours, community members can use Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Teams by calling 319-362-2174.
The Access Center is building capacity and working to open on a walk-in basis 24/7 365 days a year.
“We are getting closer each day to full operation. We are excited for more hours, more services, and new partners to come into the Mental Health Access Center,” Erin Foster, Mental Health Access Center Director.
Eligibility
Because the Mental Health Access Center receives funding from the East Central Mental Health Region, anyone who is 18 years of age or older and lives in the following counties can use the services of the Mental Health Access Center: Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, and Linn. Patients can be brought in via law enforcement or mobile crisis teams. Patients can also be brought in with loved ones or come on their own. Use of Mental Health Access Center services is 100 percent voluntary.
The Mental Health Access Center cannot serve individuals in need of immediate medical care; individuals who are violent at arrival or immediately prior to arrival with a likelihood that they will seriously hurt themselves, other patients, or Access Center employees; or minors 17 years old or younger.