Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is continuing to ease visitor restrictions. The increase in vaccination rates is allowing the hospital and its clinics to lift some restrictions previously in place to mitigate COVID-19.
Effective immediately, the following changes are in effect:
Visiting hours within the hospital now last until 9 p.m. Visitors may see patients from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with some exceptions, which are noted below.
Mercy’s Inpatient Behavioral Unit will retain limited visiting hours, allowing one adult per patient from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Birthplace now permits one support person plus two additional visitors; the visitors must be consistently the same throughout the stay. In addition, siblings of any age can be considered one of the visitors.
There are no restrictions on visiting hours in the Birthplace.
Babies in Mercy’s NICU can have two visitors: the mother and the support person. No siblings are allowed.
Mercy’s Pediatric Inpatient Unit is limited to two visitors. No siblings are allowed.
Visitors must continue to follow guidelines for mitigating COVID-19. Those entering the hospital, or its clinics, may not have respiratory symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19.
Visitors must still wear a mask at all times during their visit.
Mercy thanks the community for supporting a safe environment for patients. Visitor guidelines will continue to adjust as cases of COVID-19 decrease throughout the community.