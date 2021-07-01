Mouth watering chocolate to remain in the Uptown

The Chocolate Shop has a new name and new owners: The Marion Chocolate Shop is now under the leadership of Ben and Katy Davis. All of the Davis family will be involved in the store, with Ben as the full-time manager and chocolate maker. Katy will continue her job as an occupational therapist, helping out at the store when she can. In addition, their two daughters and Katy’s mother Cynthia will also help out.
“Our goal is to continue producing the high quality chocolate treats you know and love. Last spring we began researching career changes that would allow me to work in the Marion area to be closer to home,” Ben said. “I was missing two things: feeling part of the local community and an artistic outlet. I never would have thought ‘chocolatier’ would be my new profession, but it is safe to say I’ve found my calling.”
Ben spent the last nine years working for the Iowa Army National Guard, the last three commuting to Cedar Falls every day in order to teach military at the University of Northern Iowa. Before that, he was a training officer for multiple organizations based out of the Cedar Rapids Armed Forces Reserve Center.He’s served more than 19 years in the Iowa Army National Guard and plans to retire next spring.
Katy has primarily worked with the geriatric population in Marion and surrounding communities using her skills as an occupational therapist to help improve their quality of life.
“We plan to have regular retail hours [at the shop] sometime in July. We would also love to share our products with friends and family around the country, and allow our customers to share with their friends and family. To do that we plan to start adding online sales and shipping, as well as local pickup options, by the end of the year,” said Ben. “We’re already starting to play with some new flavors too. A huge emphasis for us is integrating into the thriving Uptown Marion community.
“After much discussion Katy and I decided to change the name of the business for one reason; we wanted to formally add ‘Marion’ to the name to show our commitment to Marion.
“This is our home, and this is where we’re staying,” he said. “The Marion Chocolate Shop will remain your sweet treat stop in Uptown Marion. There are incredible businesses in this area and the more we can all work together and provide Marion high quality products, the better.”