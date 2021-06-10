After a brief hiatus in 2020, the Music Under the Moon concert series returns this summer to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater stage at Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th Street. Three nationally touring acts will take the stage. They include:
Saturday, June 12 — Remembering John Denver-Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver
Saturday, July 17 — Boy Band Review
Saturday, Aug. 14 — Arch Allies
Music Under the Moon concerts are free to attend, but in an effort to ensure adequate spacing for attendees, advanced reservations are required and only a limited number of spots will be available.
Reservations will open on Friday at noon, two weeks before each concert. The event-specific reservation link will be posted at www.cityofmarion.org. Guests will be checked in upon arrival and asked to present a valid reservation for attendance. For current event protocols, please visit www.cityofmarion.org/COVID-19-response.
These concerts are hosted by the Marion Parks and Recreation Department and made possible through Marion’s Hotel/Motel Grant Program. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for general lawn seating. Outside food and drink are permitted and select vendors will be onsite during the event.
Parking is available in three hard-surface lots, as well as marked overflow areas in the grass. Please, no dogs or other pets. Marion’s parks are proud to be smoke-free, nicotine-free and tobacco-free.