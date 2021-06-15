New Marion Public Library director named

The Marion Public Library Board of Directors named William Carroll as the new library director, beginning Monday, July 26, as his planned first day on the job in Marion. He will be responsible for “managing the human resources, physical facilities, collection development, and development and financial operations of the library” in accordance with the policies established by the library board and city administration,” according to Sally Reck, president of the Marion Public Library (MPL) Board of Trustees.
Carroll is currently the director of branch operations for North Central Washington Libraries in Wenatchee, Wash., where he has been since September 2020.
The two final candidates for the library director position, Carroll and Dan Brower, assistant director and head of public service for Cass County Public Library in Harrisonville, Mo., were interviewed via Zoom, in a public forum, Monday, May 24.
Carroll comes to Marion with a history of working both in the public and private sectors. He has held positions in IT strategy, environmental awareness, management, government ethics and nonprofit management.
“I’m very excited to be returning to Iowa and looking forward to working with the board, library and city staff, volunteers, and all of the other community stakeholders,” said Carroll. “The possibilities for the Marion Public Library are endless.”
Before his position at NWC, he worked as the adult services manager at Carnegie-Strout Public Library in Dubuque (nine years), and as an adjunct instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College (seven years). He earned his master of library & information science at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga., in 2017, and his bachelor’s degree from Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kan.
The Marion Public Library Search Committee, consisting of Mark Ahlers, MPL Foundation president; Will Brandt, Marion City Council member, Ward 3; Kelly Dybvig, MPL part-time staff; Kirsten Fisher, City of Marion human rescourses director; Sue Gerth, MPL Reader’s Advisory and Collections manager; Wynelle Lindsley, MPL Friends vice-president; Nancy Miller, MPL Board ex officio member; Sally Reck. MPL board president; Sandy Rosenberger, MPL board member; James Teahen, MPL technology manager and interim director; Jack Zumwalt, MPL board member, has been working with Bradbury Miller Associates since January to find a pool of qualified applicants. The committee narrowed the initial list to six semifinalists, and then to Carroll and Brower from there.
Carroll will come on board while the city is building a new library building, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.