On Wednesday, June 2, former Marion resident Jason Lee Daniels, 49, was arrested in Port St. Lucie, Fla, for an outstanding warrant issued in Linn County charging him with three counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Abuse Offender.
The Marion Police Department opened an investigation on Daniels in March 2021. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Daniels had left the state of Iowa. Marion investigators worked with local officers in Florida, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, and Daniels was located.
Warrants were issued for Daniels in Linn County on May 25, and Marion Investigators were present in Florida when he was taken into custody. Daniels will be extradited to Iowa.
The Marion Police Department Investigations Division was assisted during the investigation by the Linn County Attorney’s Office, Port St. Lucie Police Department, Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.