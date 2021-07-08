Petitions are now available for anyone wanting to run for city council or school board seats. There are three seats on the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent school boards up for election, as well as three seats on the Marion city council, and two seats each for Hiawatha and Robins. Candidates may begin filing petitions with the city clerk for council, or with the school secretary for school boards, between Monday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 16 by 5 p.m.
To run for city council or school board seats, an Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Petitions must be filed. For Marion’s city council, 25 signatures on the petition are required; 25 are needed for Hiawatha; 10 for Robins; and 50 signatures are needed for the school boards.
To be eligible for election to a city council position, a person must be a registered voter of the city they are running for and, if seeking or elected to represent a council ward, then that person must be a legal resident of that ward at the time petition is filed and at the time of the election. City council members are elected for four-year terms.
For the school board seats, one must be a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, a resident of the school district, and eligible to register to vote in order to run.
A few officials have shared their intentions to seek another term or not.
In Marion, at-large city council members Randy Strnad and Grant Harper are running for reelection, as is Ward 2 member Steve Jensen. Rene Gadelha, representing Ward 4, is not running again.
On the Linn-Mar School Board, Rachel Wall is running, and on the Marion Independent board, Bill Huntoon is running again, while Shari Funck is not.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 by 5 p.m. is the deadline for withdrawing from the election. A written request must be filed with the school secretary or city clerk in order to pull out of the election.
Election day for all positions is Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.