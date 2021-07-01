Reception planned for outgoing city manager

Marion residents, city staff and members of the business community are invited to attend a reception to honor and thank outgoing city manager Lon Pluckhahn.
The open house will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, in the atrium and city council chambers at Marion City Hall, 1225 6th Avenue. A brief program is planned for 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Pluckhahn has accepted an opportunity to serve as deputy city manager in Vancouver, Wash.
He joined the City of Marion in March 2007, and has served as its chief executive officer for the last 14 years, providing a strategic vision and operational direction based on policies established by the city council. Under his direction, the city revamped its economic development strategy and policy, increased capital projects funding and enhanced the community’s transportation network.
Pluckhahn played a significant role in making projects like the Marion police facility, Marion Enterprise Center, Marion YMCA and community rec center, Prospect Meadows sports complex, Uptown Artway and inclusive playground at Lowe Park a reality.
“Lon has been an asset to Marion and his expertise helped the City accomplish great things,” said Marion mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “We wish Lon and his family all the best.”