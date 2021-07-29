Retiring Heritage Center director has big plans

For her last act at Marion’s Heritage Center & Museum, executive director Lynette Brenzel will be presenting “The Fuel Question” as the fall exhibit, exploring the role Marion’s peat bed played in both the local and national fuel shortage, in 1866, after the Civil War. Brenzel will explore how mining the peat bed, located on the Grant Wood Trail, east of Waldo’s Rock Park and off of Secrest Road then has now circled back to the present and the search for new, different fuel sources.
Brenzel announced this summer that she will be stepping down from her role at the Heritage Center at the end of August, after nearly 10 years. She has wanted to highlight the peat beds and Jonathan Bundy for over three years, but the required research has been prohibitive until now.
Having earned her degree in humanities from the University of Iowa, Brenzel has worked at the university’s Museum of Natural History and as a volunteer at the Granger House, as well as being a volunteer at the Heritage Center before she had a paid position.
Brenzel has worn many hats in her job, in addition to planning, developing and setting up the exhibits. She maintains the membership list; writes grants; manages the 60 volunteers; is the general manager of the property; maintains historical records; and assists anyone wanting to do research at the center. Overseeing the annual soup supper, art show, and pancake breakfast (an event she added as a fundraiser in 2013).
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Brenzel worked with Rockwell Collins (now Collins Aerospace) to tell the story of Arthur A. Collins story. She has also pulled together exhibits about the Van Buren sisters, descendants of President Martin Van Buren, who rode motorcycles cross-country in the 20th Century; 150 years of sports in Marion; the railroads and the Lincoln Highway, and more.
“I’m really going to miss the wonderful people I’ve met and collaborated with in doing this job,” Brenzel said. “Especially the support from the board, who let me put a car inside the building [for one exhibit], and set up a basketball court on the main floor. I’ve had a really fun time and the people of Marion are so nice.”
Her future plans include writing at least three books with her husband, David, traveling (hopefully to Hawaii, she said), and working to repair the damaged trees on their small farm.