The 2021 Robins Roundup will be coming Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, the Robins Civic Club announced. The celebration will start at East Knoll Park, on Friday night, with a free Kids Color Run at 7 p.m., followed by a Twilight Walk/Run 5K at 8 p.m.
A family bike ride kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Dry Creek Brew on Main Street.
The fun starts up again, both nights, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with AirFX Bungee & Rock Climbing 26-foot Wall, at the South Troy Park. The cost is $5 /person/item, or $10/person to bungee and climb. Jumpers and climbers must weigh at least 25 pounds and under 250 pounds to participate.
Also starting at 5 p.m. is the Kids Carnival, for $5 per person, to play 10 different games that include Wheel of Fortune, pop ring toss, Plinko, Go Fish, mini golf and more. Lindsay and Lizzy will be doing face or tattoo painting, while Wes the Best Balloon Guy will be making balloon art.
From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Crazy Delicious will perform live music, and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
The Robins Civic Club will be selling popcorn, while the King of Kings Lutheran Church will be serving cotton candy. Lebowski’s will serve up hamburgers, hotdogs, brats, pop, water, and ice cream treats.