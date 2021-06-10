U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley visited Timberline Manufacturing in Marion Friday, June 4. Grassley and several members of his staff toured the 90,000 square foot plant on Blairs Ferry Road and participated in a Q & A with its employee owners.
Founded in 1993, Timberline Manufacturing is 100 percent employee owned. It provides electrical contract manufacturing with a specialization in wire harness assembly, control panels, and circuit board assembly. Among its customers are household names in Iowa, such as Kinze and Vermeer.
During the tour, Timberland president Tom Pientok noted the partnership Timberline has with Iowa start-ups and praised the Iowa State University business consortium for the work it does to connect Iowa businesses to each other. He indicated that increasing productivity is critical to keeping manufacturing in Iowa.
Pientok also praised MEDCO’s Nick Glew and Marion mayor Nick AbouAssally for their efforts in placing Timberline in Marion.
Grassley asked about hiring and employee turnover. Pientock noted a range of factors that help Timberline maintain its quality workforce such as an air conditioned factory, opportunities for internal growth, and benefit of employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
Following the tour, Grassley participated in a Q&A, explaining that more open community forums have been difficult during the pandemic. Among the questions were about inclusion of broadband in federal infrastructure spending. Grassley replied broadband is part of all infrastructure plans.