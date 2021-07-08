Seventh Avenue reconstruction to begin July 13

On Tuesday July 13, Rathje Construction will begin Phase 1 of the Seventh Avenue Reconstruction and Streetscaping Project. During Phase 1, Seventh Avenue will be closed from east of 10th St to east of 12th St. Work is expected to begin in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue and proceed westerly. A detour will be set up for Seventh Avenue traffic utilizing Sixth Avenue via the Seventh Street and 15th Street roundabouts. All businesses will remain open. The work is expected to last several months.
“Uptown Marion is about to get an impressive upgrade,” said Brooke Prouty, director of the Uptown Marion District and business liaison for the project. “We know construction can be challenging, but we are doing everything we can to minimize disruptions to businesses and want to complete a quality project in a timely fashion. While customers might have to walk an extra block or two during construction, I assure you, Uptown Marion is worth the walk.”
The project includes the reconstruction of the street and sidewalks and sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main on.
The project has three major objectives:
To preserve the most historic area of the city and includes the addition of a plaza on 11th Street that stretches from the Uptown Artway south across Seventh Avenue.
To upgrade the infrastructure, that will include replacement of underground utilities, water management and the storm sewer systems. Seventh Avenue and adjacent side streets between Eighth and 12th Streets and Sixth and Eighth Avenues in the historic central business district. Some of the existing infrastructure is over 100 years old and includes fire hydrants uptown that cannot be used because there is not enough water pressure, and many of the buildings do not have sprinkler systems
To make the Uptown buildings compliant with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA)
The cost of $6.9 million, which is being funded by Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) proceeds and bonding through the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), is slated for completion in the summer or fall of 2022.
Those interested in keeping informed of the progress are encouraged to sign up for the Seventh Avenue Streetscape/Plaza Project eUpdate at https://www.cityofmarion.org/about-us/enotify/7th-avenue-streetscape-plaza-project-update
Learn more about the project at www.cityofmarion.org/7thAveStreetscape.