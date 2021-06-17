Shark Tank comes to Linn-Mar

What do a collapsible water bottle, a new kind of college dorm room storage unit, a light-weight folding table, and a protective casing for a gaming controller have in common? They were all brain-children of Linn-Mar’s version of the reality show Shark Tank.
Project Lead the Way Engineering, the true name of the event, is a national, non-profit organization that has “students identify a real-world challenge and then research, design, and test a solution,” explains their website.
Eleven students in industrial technology teacher Chris Patterson’s engineering design and development (EDD) class, had already completed at least three other engineering courses at Linn-Mar. They divided themselves into four teams, were given a budget, and chose their products. On Wednesday, May 19, the teams presented their final solutions to a panel of seven judges and a half-filled auditorium of family and friends. The judges panel was made up of business persons, an industrial technician, former and current engineers, and a school board member.
Tim Isenberg, an engineer at Collins Aerospace, a member of the Linn-Mar School Board, and one of the judges, said, “The [projects] were all fantastic. The presentation skills, the soft skills were fabulous.” He said at the Monday, May 24, school board meeting, “I was blown away by the level of professionalism they had. There were some great ideas.I thought they all had great ideas. If you ever have a chance, it’s a good thing to go to.”
Carleigh Mach and Cara Lawless built a unique storage system, they named “Honeycomb Storage,” for the college dorm rooms they will soon have, because they had not yet found one they liked. The two girls won first place and the Layne Turner Innovator Scholarship $500 scholarship to split between them.
Paiden Nicks, Owen Sauser, Brandon Deahl, developed a 9.4 oz., collapsible water bottle, dubbed “The Wallet Bottle.” Because COVID restrictions eliminated the use of water fountains this past year, students were required to carry their own water bottles at school. However the bulkiness of them often posed a problem. A collapsible one solved that issue.
The third team, Brent Kaliban, Chris Baker, Wyatt Willey, were gamers. Knowing broken controllers were a problem other gamers faced, from throwing their controllers against hard objects when angry about losing, they developed a silicon-based cover, protecting the controllers. They called their product the “Blunt Force Trauma.”
A lighter, more compact table was the project the fourth team chose. Sawyer Bierman, Glen Bellows, Cole Doty developed a table that pleated into quarters. However, due to the shortage of aluminum, they were forced to substitute steel, a material too heavy for the product.
Patterson hopes that once state competitions are organized, his students can go on to participate at that level.