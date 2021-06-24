It was the perfect trifecta last year that pushed Madelyn Peters Olson, retired Linn-Mar teacher, to write her book: her grandson Matthew’s encouragement; the pandemic; and the publishing house lowering their initial cost. And that was how “Stories After School” was born.
Olson comes from a family of teachers, reaching back through her older sister, mother and grandmother. Her daughter and one daughter-in-law also have their teaching degrees, though they ultimately moved their careers in a different direction.
Grandson Matthew, who lives across the street and will be a sophomore at Linn-Mar High School in the fall, explained to his grandmother, when he was young, that he thought she should write a book because she told stories so well. Then when COVID shut down the country and Olson had fewer places to be, she decided to spend part of her time writing. She had, over the years, a list of specific stories she thought would interest other people, and started with those. As she wrote up the events on the list, she would cross them off and move to the next one.
“I’ve also always been a storyteller, but had never written anything down, except lesson plans,” Olson said. “But if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, I probably would never have written the book. Forced to stay at home, I had the time to write.”
The third piece of the puzzle fell into place after a trip to a casino in Dubuque with her daughter. Olson had already sent her manuscript off to Dorrance Publishing and they had offered a package deal to publish the book. For the price of $5,000. After about a month, Dorrance called back and offered to publish for $4,000, then eventually for $3,500. Each time, Olson said thank you and politely declined as even the lowest offer was out of her price range.
Then she hit it big at the slot machines at the casino. They happened to be running a promotion that weekend: one random machine was set up to give $1,900 to a player, tax-free. Olson was the lucky recipient of the prize. At the prompting of her family, she contacted Dorrance and asked if they would publish her book for the amount of her Diamond Joe earnings. The publishing house agreed.
“Since it came out, I’ve been told I have a good command of the English language; that the book should be required reading for every teaching professional; and (my favorite): ‘if you know Madelyn, you should read this book, and if you don’t know Madelyn, you should read this book,’” Olson said. “No one ever said those things to me before.”
“Stories After School” is a collection of short snippets not only from Olson’s 50 years of teaching, but also lessons learned from raising three children. Her teaching career started in the Allison-Bristow School District. She then moved to Parkersburg, both located in Butler County. Wyoming, Iowa, was her next stop before finally securing a position at Linn-Mar, where she has primarily taught child development and Perspectives on Life, a required health class. She still does substitute teaching for the district.
In Olson’s spare time, she is known as “The Wedding Cake Lady,” as she bakes cakes, gingerbread houses, and cupcakes for clients as far away as Orange City, Dubuque, and Davenport. A self-taught baker, she started the side gig when her children were young, over forty years ago. She has even conducted cake baking classes at Kirkwood Community College. “Hy-Vee tried to hire me, at one point,” Olson said. “But I told them I could only bake early in the morning and in my pajamas.”