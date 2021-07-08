Tanager Place is pleased to announce over $55,000 in scholarship dollars have been awarded through the Bridge to the Future program.
Monies are awarded to young people who engaged in Tanager Place programs for a minimum of six months of service in the recent two years and demonstrated a desire to move on to post-secondary education. Award winners must have plans to attend an accredited in-state institution, including but not limited to, two-year colleges, four-year universities, online course offerings, vocational programs and certification studies.
Seven awards were given and scholarship winners are planning to attend Coe College, Kirkwood Community College, Cornell College, and the University of Iowa. The scholarship program was made possible by an anonymous donor, who generously began an endowment for the program with a one million dollar offering.
“This is the second year of Bridge to the Future and we are thrilled to award just over double the amount given last year. This program is truly an impactful one which we know directly and wholly supports a former Tanager Place client in such a positive way. The Bridge to the Future program was made possible by an incredibly generous gift from a donor who knew the significance of investing in the education of young people.”, commented Tanager Place CEO, Okpara Rice.
Applications for next year’s award cycle will be made available in the spring of 2022. To learn more or donate to the program, contact Tanager place atscholarship@tanagerplace.org or 319-319-365-9164 ext. 309.