The Hat Lady of Marion still going strong at 97

Marie Sigworth, 97, and known as “The Hat Lady” was patching the cement floor in her basement before she opened the door and invited me in. Made of native lumber from the Marion area and built by local contractor Harvey Etzel, Sigworth’s house in Marion has been her home for the last 61 years. It’s where she raised 10 children. The oldest of the six girls (including a set of twins) and four boys, Marlene, 77, lives with her mother.
“The [kids] were all I could handle, but we had a lot of fun together,” Marie said. “And their friends were always over here. And I didn’t have just mine here. They had friends whose parents wouldn’t let anyone come over, and I did. So they slept here half of the time. They enjoyed it.”
“But they had to behave,” said Marlene. Three of Sigworth’s children are no longer living.
Sigworth not only patches cement, but has also removed four layers of shingles on the house and redid them herself, as well as hung blinds, repaired light fixtures, and maintained three gardens to help feed the kids. She canned anything she could manage: strawberries, plums, berries, sweet pickles, among other fruits and vegetables. She also planted potatoes, celery, watermelon, and lettuce, as well as many other foods.
All while working full-time at Rockwell Collins (now Collins Aerospace). She started as an assembly operator and then worked for the service centers, shipping parts out, the last 12 years she was there.
“When I took over that stock room, the [previous person] left a huge mess,” Sigworth said. “There were thousands of dollars of parts no one even knew were there. It took me one full year to get things back into shape. It was a mess and dirty on top of it.”
Originally from Luxumburg, Iowa, between Dubuque and Waterloo, Sigworth was the youngest of nine kids, and a self-described daddy’s girl. He was a farmer and she loved him dearly. He was a farmer who didn’t have the chance to go to school. The house she grew up in is still there and still beautiful, said Sigworth. She graduated from Holy Trinity School, in the eighth grade, as high school didn’t exist at the time.
Sigworth met her now ex-husband (Ewald) when her older brother dated Ewald’s sister. They were married 47 years before Sigworth divorced the truck driver and continued raising the kids alone.
The thing she likes the best, though, and what she is known for around Marion is her hats. At the very least, she gets a new one every Christmas from one family member or another, but sometimes for her birthday and other special occasions, as well. Most of them have come from Von Maur in a rainbow of colors. Sigworth wears them to church every Sunday and to every other event that requires dressing up.
“I love the things,” she confirmed.