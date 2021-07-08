Starry Elementary, Marion High School, and Vernon Middle School have new individuals in leadership positions, as of July 1. Chad Zrudsky moves from his associate principal role at the high school into the principal at Starry. Chris Raymond, formerly the instructional coach at the high school, is now the associate principal in that building. New to the Marion district, Jennifer J. Czipar-Clemen has been hired as the associate principal at Vernon Middle School.
Zrudsky, who was born and raised in Marion and graduated from the Marion Independent district in 1997, and the third generation of his family to do so, earned his undergraduate degree at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Both his masters in education (PK-12 principalship/special education supervisor) and superintendent endorsement, were from the University of Northern Iowa. He has served as the associate principal at the high school since 2011, and as an adjunct professor teaching secondary science methods at Coe since 2009.
Raymond earned his master’s from St. Ambrose, and bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University. He has taught a variety of courses at the high school level, including psychology, sociology, current events, and American history. Since 2016, he has been a school improve ment coordinator, guiding professional learning communities, assisting faculty in data analysis, and coaching them toward educational best practices.
Coming in with experience in Cedar Rapids School District and the juvenile court system, Czipar-Clemen held several positions in both Roosevelt and Wilson Middle Schools.
Much of her career, Czipar-Clemen has worked with at-risk kids, as a dropout prevention coordinator, developed and monitored 504 plans, and was a tracker/case worker. She earned her master’s degree in Iowa PK-12 principal/supervisor of special education at Viterbo University.
Like Zrudsky, her undergraduate degree was from Coe College.